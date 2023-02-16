Palm Bay city council to discuss drug testing after cocaine found in councilman’s socks

State Rep. Randy Fine of Palm Bay supported Peter Filiberto during his campaign for city council, but after police said officers found 10 grams of cocaine in the councilman’s socks, Fine is calling for Filiberto’s resignation like Palm Bay mayor Rob Medina is.

“I think it’s horrible,” Fine said. “The charges are pretty disturbing.”

Since Saturday night, when police said Filiberto was speeding and running stop signs while riding a motorcycle with a suspended license through a 55 and older community, Fine said he and the councilman spoke on the phone.

“My advice to him was that he should resign,” Fine said. “I would want to resign rather than be removed, so I think that would be the right thing to do.”

Filiberto attended the last city council meeting on Feb. 2, but on Thursday night, Palm Bay’s city clerk told News 6 he will not be present.

In his expected absence, the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting says that Councilman Kenny Johnson will propose directing the city attorney to request that Gov. Ron DeSantis suspend Filiberto.

The agenda also reads Mayor Medina will start a discussion about drug testing councilmembers.

In Tallahassee, Fine said he hasn’t talked to the governor yet about Filiberto’s uncertain future.

“My guess is he and his family are making the decision about the right thing to do,” Fine said about Filiberto. “You can skip one meeting, but you can’t skip them forever.”

