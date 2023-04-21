Find a Central Florida location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is back and giving residents a safe place to dispose of unwanted medications from their homes.

According to the DEA, the take-back program reflects its commitment to Americans’ safety and health in a fight against the drug overdose epidemic in the U.S.

This year’s event is April 22 with several Central Florida locations available to dispose of those unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

BREVARD COUNTY

Cocoa Police Department: 1226 W. King St.

Health First Palm Bay Hospital: 1425 Malabar Road.

Melbourne Police Department: 650 N Apollo Blvd., Melbourne

FLAGLER COUNTY

Publix: 800 Belle Terre Parkway., Palm Coast

Publix: Palm Coast Parkway Plaza, 4950 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast

Flagler Beach Police Department: 204 S Flagler Ave.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office District 2: 14 Palm Harbor Village Way West, Palm Coast

ORANGE COUNTY

Belle Isle Police Department: 1521 Nela Ave., Belle Isle

HCA Florida Baldwin Park ER: 2361 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando

Maitland Police Department: 1837 Fennell St.

Winter Park Police Department: 500 N. Virginia Ave.

Ocoee Police Department: 646 Ocoee Commerce Parkway.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector I substation: 1111 Rock Springs Road, Apopka

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector II substation: 11000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector III substation: 475 Story Road, Ocoee

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations: 2500 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

CVS Pharmacy: 3502 Edgewater Drive, Orlando

UCF Lake Nona Medical Center: 6700 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando

Winter Garden Police Department: 251 W. Plant St.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Sam’s Club: 4763 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway., Kissimmee

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital: 700 W. Oak St., Kissimmee

Walgreens Pharmacy: 1880 W Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee

POLK COUNTY

Davenport Police Department: 16 W Bay St., Davenport

Haines City Police Department: 35400 U.S. Highway 27

Lake Hamilton Police Department: 100 Smith Ave.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Winter Springs Police Department: 300 N. Moss Rd.

Oviedo Police Department: 300 Alexandria Blvd.

Oviedo Medical Center: 8300 Red Bug Lake Rd.

Lake Mary Police Department: 165 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

Sanford Police Department: 815 Historic Goldsboro Blvd.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

New Smyrna Beach Police Department: 246 Industrial Park Ave.

DeLand Police Department: 219 W. Howry Ave.

Orange City Police Department: 207 N. Holly Ave.,

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office District 2: 1706 S. Woodland Blvd. DeLand

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office District 3: 1435 US-1, Suite D-3, Ormond Beach

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office District 4: 1691 Providence Blvd., Deltona

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office District 6: 79 S. Charles Richard Beall Blvd., DeBary

Ponce Inlet Police Department: 4301 S Peninsula Drive

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, an estimated 5% of 12th graders reported misusing any prescription drug in the past 12 months. In those age 12 and older, 3.1%, –about 8.7 million people – reposted misusing prescription pain relievers in the last year.

To search by zip code and find all of the take back locations, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: