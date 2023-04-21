Find a Central Florida location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is back and giving residents a safe place to dispose of unwanted medications from their homes.
According to the DEA, the take-back program reflects its commitment to Americans’ safety and health in a fight against the drug overdose epidemic in the U.S.
This year’s event is April 22 with several Central Florida locations available to dispose of those unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
BREVARD COUNTY
- Cocoa Police Department: 1226 W. King St.
- Health First Palm Bay Hospital: 1425 Malabar Road.
- Melbourne Police Department: 650 N Apollo Blvd., Melbourne
FLAGLER COUNTY
- Publix: 800 Belle Terre Parkway., Palm Coast
- Publix: Palm Coast Parkway Plaza, 4950 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast
- Flagler Beach Police Department: 204 S Flagler Ave.
- Flagler County Sheriff’s Office District 2: 14 Palm Harbor Village Way West, Palm Coast
ORANGE COUNTY
- Belle Isle Police Department: 1521 Nela Ave., Belle Isle
- HCA Florida Baldwin Park ER: 2361 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- Maitland Police Department: 1837 Fennell St.
- Winter Park Police Department: 500 N. Virginia Ave.
- Ocoee Police Department: 646 Ocoee Commerce Parkway.
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector I substation: 1111 Rock Springs Road, Apopka
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector II substation: 11000 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sector III substation: 475 Story Road, Ocoee
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations: 2500 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
- CVS Pharmacy: 3502 Edgewater Drive, Orlando
- UCF Lake Nona Medical Center: 6700 Lake Nona Blvd., Orlando
- Winter Garden Police Department: 251 W. Plant St.
OSCEOLA COUNTY
- Sam’s Club: 4763 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway., Kissimmee
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital: 700 W. Oak St., Kissimmee
- Walgreens Pharmacy: 1880 W Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee
POLK COUNTY
- Davenport Police Department: 16 W Bay St., Davenport
- Haines City Police Department: 35400 U.S. Highway 27
- Lake Hamilton Police Department: 100 Smith Ave.
SEMINOLE COUNTY
- Winter Springs Police Department: 300 N. Moss Rd.
- Oviedo Police Department: 300 Alexandria Blvd.
- Oviedo Medical Center: 8300 Red Bug Lake Rd.
- Lake Mary Police Department: 165 E. Crystal Lake Ave.
- Sanford Police Department: 815 Historic Goldsboro Blvd.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- New Smyrna Beach Police Department: 246 Industrial Park Ave.
- DeLand Police Department: 219 W. Howry Ave.
- Orange City Police Department: 207 N. Holly Ave.,
- Volusia County Sheriff’s Office District 2: 1706 S. Woodland Blvd. DeLand
- Volusia County Sheriff’s Office District 3: 1435 US-1, Suite D-3, Ormond Beach
- Volusia County Sheriff’s Office District 4: 1691 Providence Blvd., Deltona
- Volusia County Sheriff’s Office District 6: 79 S. Charles Richard Beall Blvd., DeBary
- Ponce Inlet Police Department: 4301 S Peninsula Drive
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, an estimated 5% of 12th graders reported misusing any prescription drug in the past 12 months. In those age 12 and older, 3.1%, –about 8.7 million people – reposted misusing prescription pain relievers in the last year.
To search by zip code and find all of the take back locations, click here.
