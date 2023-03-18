82º

News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest continues pushing for public records as DeSantis delays

Miami Herald recognizes DeForest in public records recap

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – For News 6 Investigator Mike DeForest, it’s taken tenacity to stay on top of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ delays of public records requests for the two years he’s now covered them.

Still, each new step uncovers another story to tell about the slowdowns, as he described this week in an interview with the Miami Herald.

“It was the first time I was able to see that these are mostly being prejudiced (against) news organizations,’’ DeForest said, referencing his discovery that public records requests can be held for review for as long as nine months if requested by reporters or if pertaining to information of value to DeSantis. “It’s an extra hurdle that the Constitution doesn’t call for.”

