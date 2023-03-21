West Melbourne man killed in crash with tree, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A West Melbourne man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash with a tree, police said.
Officers said the fatal wreck occurred at North Harbor City Boulevard, just south of Rivercrest Drive.
According to Melbourne police, an SUV driver, identified as 38-year-old man Michael McCormick, was traveling south on North Harbor City Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, he veered across all lanes of traffic and struck a tree.
Officers said McCormick died at the scene.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the wreck, according to the department.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Whitright at 321-616-6116.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: