West Melbourne man killed in crash with tree, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A West Melbourne man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash with a tree, police said.

Officers said the fatal wreck occurred at North Harbor City Boulevard, just south of Rivercrest Drive.

According to Melbourne police, an SUV driver, identified as 38-year-old man Michael McCormick, was traveling south on North Harbor City Boulevard when, for an unknown reason, he veered across all lanes of traffic and struck a tree.

Officers said McCormick died at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the wreck, according to the department.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Officer Whitright at 321-616-6116.

