Woman killed, 2 injured in Leesburg crash with power pole, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – An Ocala woman was killed and two others were injured after crashing into a power pole Monday morning in Leesburg, according to police.

Police said the wreck occurred Monday at 12:45 a.m. near an intersection off U.S. Highway 27 and U.S. Route 41.

According to police, a Hyundai was heading north on U.S. 27. The driver, a 40-year-old man, had lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a power pole, officers said.

There were also two passengers—a 66-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, officers said.

All three people, from Ocala, were transported to a hospital, where the woman died from her injuries, police said.

The extent of the driver and passenger’s injuries are not known at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

