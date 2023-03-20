Orlando leaders to make final vote on downtown security

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders are set to make a final vote on downtown security changes, a move which many say would make the area safer, but at a cost to small businesses.

The Orlando City Council is set to vote on the two ordinances at 2 p.m. Monday.

Commissioners will vote whether to require bar owners to have an after-midnight alcohol sales permit and pay for police to provide security on weekend nights, as well as a six-month moratorium on new nightclubs in downtown Orlando.

The ordinances could cost up to tens of thousands of dollars per year, an extra expense that Monica McCown, the vice president of Orlando Hospitality Alliance, said could financially hurt several businesses.

“Those costs are going to be borne by the nightclubs and bars,” McCown said. “It’s important we protect our guests and the people in downtown Orlando, but it’s important that we protect our businesses as well, and when we’re working together, we can find ways to protect everyone without harming the small businesses.”

The final vote comes after city leaders have moved forward with addressing downtown safety issues in the last few months following a slew of violent attacks and shootings.

In July 2022, seven people were injured in a shooting after a large fight broke out on South Orange and Wall Street and a person pulled out a handgun and began firing into the crowd, prompting the city to add security checkpoints to focus on stopping people with illegal weapons.

Then, just a month ago, two people were arrested after police said they ambushed an on-duty security guard near City Hall.

“The violence continues,” Orlando resident Marcus Guilford said. “You know, we have shootings at clubs overnight. Random shootings is happening downtown, makes it unsafe to even walk around downtown anymore, or at least at night.”

After the vote on Monday, Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill said city leaders will review the safety plan again in 18 months.

