Orlando leaders to discuss new downtown safety measures

ORLANDO, Fla. – cThe Orlando City Council will have its first reading of two proposed ordinances aimed at improving safety downtown at its meeting on Monday.

“I’ve definitely heard of some stories coming from police officers and everything, and that a lot of activity has been going on around here. I know they wanna make some stops and things like that,” said Orlando resident, Moises Bonilla.

The first ordinance on the table would be a six-month moratorium on the opening of any new bars or nightclubs. According to a city spokesperson, the pause would impact nightclubs under the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, which includes downtown.

The second ordinance would require bars to obtain a permit to sell alcohol after midnight. In order for businesses to obtain those permits, the proposed ordinance states the chief of police would need to determine how much security that bar needs, if they need metal detectors or I.D. scanners.

“I’m all for the metal detectors,” said Orlando resident, Rachel Taylor. “There’s been so many shootings that I don’t see any cons to it. As long as you’re not carrying, you have nothing to be scared of.”

Luis Romero has been a resident of downtown Orlando for more than four and a half years. He said he no longer feels safe in his own neighborhood.

“It’s been sad to see how a place that could be so vibrant has become so unsafe and difficult to live in,” Romero said.

Romero works in the hospitality industry himself and said these changes would be good for the city.

“Right now, the city is just attracting the type of clientele that is going to be problematic for the area,” Romero said. “They’re not being respectful of other patrons, they’re not being respectful of other residents, and that is the message the owners are giving, which is come here there are no rules, there are no accountability.”

Monday’s city council meeting will take place at Orlando City Hall in council chambers at 2 p.m.

