Orlando city officials meeting Monday to discuss downtown safety

The Orlando city council to discuss new safety proposals the downtown area.

Orlando city commissioners will meet on Monday to discuss new plans to address downtown safety.

It marks the first reading of the ordinance, and one that many hope will bring about change and reduce crime downtown.

It comes more than two weeks after police say seven people were hurt in downtown Orlando after a fight led to gunfire near Wall Street and Orange Avenue.

One of the victims said she was just out celebrating her birthday.

“I’m very very grateful that we’re all alive, but it really easily could have not turned out that way,” said the woman.

The new ordinance commissioners will discuss Monday is set to address three key areas.

Those areas are more security and lighting improvements in surface parking lots, making sure people are complying with the noise ordinance, and late night bars must submit security plans.

“We’re going to do everything that we possibly can to make sure downtown is safe,” said Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Following that July 31 shooting, Dyer has enacted six access checkpoints downtown on Friday and Saturday evenings.

He said patrons will have to go through metal detectors and a weapons check before walking into the access areas.

“Hopefully it will be a deterrent for those who want to come into downtown to do bad things and not for a good purpose,” Dyer said.