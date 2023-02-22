Security guard recovers after violent attack near City Hall in downtown Orlando

A security guard for the City of Orlando is now recovering from his injuries after being attacked while on duty.

Police said 24-year-old Lucky Jurgens and 26-year-old Ashlea Mudd ambushed the guard, Keith Morgan, at around 3 a.m. on February 13th.

“The violence continues,” Orlando resident Marcus Guilford said.

Guilford works downtown and said the collection of these violent events happening in downtown Orlando makes him question his safety.

“You know, we have shootings at clubs overnight,” Guilford said. “Random shootings is happening downtown, makes it unsafe to even walk around downtown anymore, or at least at night.”

According to Orlando police, Morgan was on duty when Jurgens and Mudd ran onto city property and began pulling on handles and banging on windows.

Police said Morgan told them he walked outside to tell the suspects City Hall was closed, but Jurgens reportedly told Morgan they did not care. That’s when the beating began.

“No need to attack a security guard who is trying to keep people safe and do his job,” Guilford said.

Police said Morgan tried to call out for help, but Morgan said his radio was thrown across the courtyard.

“Well, given the right circumstances, you know, a security guard is still a human, can easily be overpowered,” Guilford said. “So, you know, they’re here to provide security, but no one’s fully invincible, you know, given the right number of people. Anyone can be taken down.”

In the report, police said Jurgens told them he and Mudd had been drinking that night and were looking for a hotel.

Jurgens said Morgan became aggressive with them, accusing Morgan of pulling his hair and pinning him to the ground. He also accused Morgan of punching his girlfriend, Ashlea Mudd, in the mouth.

Jurgens said he was acting in self-defense. Neither Mudd nor Jurgens tried to call police after the altercation, according to the report.

Both Mudd and Jurgens were arrested.

Jurgens faces three felony charges, including battery on a uniformed security officer, aggravated battery and depriving an officer of means of protection/communication. Mudd is facing charges of battery and petit theft.

The City of Orlando released a statement on the incident, saying:

The safety of everyone downtown continues to be a focus for the City of Orlando and incidents like this are unacceptable. Our security officer acted bravely in doing his job to protect the public’s building and property and thankfully because of Captain Morgan’s actions, at no time was the City Hall building breached. Captain Morgan has played a critical role in keeping our City safe and we continue to hope his health and condition improves as he recovers from this incident. We would also like to thank our first responders, OPD and OFD, for their quick response and rendering aide. City of Orlando

The city has a contract with Owens Reality Service, which provides building security services, the mail services and maintaining of the City Hall building.

