1 arrested in carjacking near Orange County carwash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person has been taken into custody following a carjacking in Orange County on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the Magical Carwash at 11105 Bloomfield Drive after an incident occurred related to the carjacking.

The deputies surrounded a black sedan with damage on the front windshield, though no information has been released at this time about what happened.

Deputies said that while the suspect was arrested, no one was shot or killed.

[TRENDING: 85-year-old attacked, killed by alligator in Florida while walking dog | Woman in motorized scooter spotted along I-4 in downtown Orlando | The berry-interesting history behind the Florida Strawberry Festival | Become a News 6 Insider]

No additional details have been provided at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: