Orange County school district emphasizes student safety during daylight saving time

District officials encourage students to use caution getting to school during darker mornings

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Schools, Daylight Saving Time, Traffic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools issued a safety message to families due to the start of daylight saving time.

Since mornings are darker now with the time change, the district urged students to stay safe while waiting for the bus, walking, biking or riding to school.

School officials offered tips about how students can stay safe, including wearing bright clothing and using extra caution when crossing the street.

The district also encouraged drivers to be extra cautious traveling around the schools.

