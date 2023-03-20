Woman accused of killing Orange County mother during random shooting to appear in court

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman facing charges in the shooting death of an Orange County mother in January is due back in court Monday morning.

The attorneys of 57-year-old Angila Baxter, who deputies said “was randomly shooting at vehicles” on Jan. 12, resulting in the death of Nekaybaw Collier, 27, are calling for a competency hearing.

Baxter’s attorneys filed a motion back in February that said they have reason to believe she is not competent to withstand trial.

Baxter is facing several charges, including second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies said Baxter was shooting at random cars when Collier was hit and killed by the gunfire. News 6 later learned Collier was a wife and a mother of two and was out getting groceries when she was shot.

Collier was found about a mile away in a crashed car.

According to the arrest affidavit, Baxter told investigators she shot at the cars because she thought they were following her, and she was trying to “scare them off.”

Baxter’s hearing is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Orange County Courthouse.

News 6 is following this case and will post more updates as they become available.

