Change demanded at vigil for Orange County mother found fatally shot in crashed car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Family, friends and neighbors of an Orange County mother whose life was taken in a shooting last week held a vigil Thursday to honor their loved one and call for change.

The 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier was found shot in a crashed car in the 5200 block of Powers Drive the evening of Jan. 12, later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to investigators. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with Collier’s death.

[TRENDING: Here is every vanity plate banned from Florida roads in 2022 | University athlete, woman arrested in Orlando home invasion robbery | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to Collier’s family, the car that the mother of two was found in crashed less than a mile away from her home.

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

News 6 was at the gathering Thursday and spoke with Deshema McCoy, Collier’s mother, who said more needs to be done to make the area safer.

“I believe in the inner city in general, not just on Powers Drive, in the Pine Hills area, there should be more cameras. I live in east Orlando, we have a lot of cameras. I know I live near UCF, so in the Waterford area, because of that we have a lot of cameras, but that should be also in the inner city on the west side of town,” McCoy said.

Crimeline is still offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Collier’s death, reachable by phone at 800-423-8477.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: