‘She was everything to us:’ Family of woman found shot, killed at Orange County car wash pleads for answers

After a woman was found shot in a car along Powers Drive, her family has come forward to speak about their fallen loved one.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the death of Nekaybaw Collier, 27, to come forward.

News 6 spoke with her mother and husband, and they too are looking for answers.

“We did everything together; she wasn’t just my daughter, she was my best friend,” the victim’s mother, Deshema McCoy, said,

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Collier was shot and found unresponsive in her car in the 5200 block of Powers Drive, just after 7 o’clock on Jan. 12.

Her family said her car had crashed less than a mile from her home.

McCoy was emotional as she describe a phone call with the doctor that night from the hospital.

“The doctor called back and he said that she came in with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and that they did everything that they could do, but that they couldn’t save her,” McCoy said.

Image of Nekaybaw Iyona Collier from her driver's license (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

McCoy wants her daughter to be remembered as the smart, kind and generous woman that she was.

She told News 6, Collier was a mother to two girls, and that she would do anything for them and anyone in their family.

“Day or night, she would get up out of her bed if something was wrong with me, if I was sick or if I needed her help,” said McCoy.

“She was everything to us, everything to me,” Collier’s husband, Kevin Moore, said,

He said they were best friends.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page that can be found here.

An investigation is ongoing, and deputies said anyone with information about Collier’s death is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that could help lead investigators to an arrest.

