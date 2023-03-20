Man killed in fiery crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed Monday after his truck became engulfed in flames during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:22 p.m. on State Road 415 near Osceola Tram Road in Deltona.

According to a preliminary investigation, the FHP said a Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on State Road 415, north of Osceola Tram Road. The driver of the Rogue, a 66-year-old Sanford man, partially entered the northbound lane and struck the left side of a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling traveling northbound on State Road 415 north of Osceola Tram Road.

Troopers said the crash caused the truck to rotate and enter the southbound lanes of State Road 415 in the direct path of a Ford F-350 pickup truck with trailer, which was driven by a 51year-old man from Sanford. The impact of the second crash caused the F-150 to go off of the roadway, where it became engulfed in flames.

According to the FHP, the driver of the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said they have not identified the driver of that vehicle yet.

The driver of the Rogue and his passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as were the driver of the F-350 and his passenger.

The crash is still under investigation, and troopers said there is currently a roadblock for both lanes of State Road 415.

