Deltona biker killed in crash after fleeing traffic stop, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A 21-year-old Deltona man accused of fleeing Volusia County sheriff’s deputies at a high rate of speed later died after crashing into another vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said on Sunday evening a deputy tried to pull over Elijah Beauregard, 21, after he failed to stop his Suzuki motorcycle at a stop sign at Renten Street and Providence Boulevard.

Deputies said instead Beauregard took off speeding down Providence Boulevard, then turned north on Saxon Boulevard. According to deputies, they then lost sight of him.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The sheriff’s office said Beauregard’s bike collided with a car at the intersection of Saxon Boulevard and Lydia Drive. Deputies performed CPR until Deltona Fire Rescue arrived.

Beauregard was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: