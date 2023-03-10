Closing arguments for murder trial of man accused in fatal shooting at Volusia house party

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Closing arguments began Friday in the murder trial of a 19-year-old Volusia County man, accused of shooting a father in 2019 who died three years later.

James Powell gave himself up to Daytona Beach police in February 2019. He was 15 years old when investigators said he and another teen crashed an Oak Hill house party and were told to leave, with Powell allegedly shooting the homeowner — Joel Tatro, 45, who was hosting the party for his high school children — leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.

Upon Tatro’s death in March 2022, an indictment was filed against Powell that included charges of aggravated battery, first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, records show. Powell’s murder trial began Tuesday.

So far at the trial, a Volusia County court has heard from Wyatt Tatro — Joel Tatro’s son — that he knew the alleged shooter from school, reiterating how the now-19-year-old was not invited to the house party.

The first witness called Tuesday was a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy who recorded body-worn camera video at the scene after the shooting. Jurors were shown clips from that footage.

Powell faces life in prison if convicted, yet he would be eligible for a sentence review after 25 years.

