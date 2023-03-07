WATCH LIVE: Murder trial begins for Volusia teen accused of fatally shooting homeowner

DeLAND, Fla. – Opening statements began Tuesday in the murder trial of James Powell.

Investigators say Powell was 15 years old when he shot and paralyzed Oak Hill homeowner Joel Tatro in 2019 after Powell and another friend crashed a house party in 2019.

Powell was later arrested and was initially charged with attempted murder, but after Tatro’s death last March, Powell was indicted on a first-degree murder charge.

According to an arrest report, Tatro told Powell to leave the party and that’s when the teen allegedly pushed Tatro before shooting him in the neck.

If convicted, Powell, now 19, faces life in prison, although he’d be entitled to a sentence review after 25 years.