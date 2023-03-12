1 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash that shut down State Road 40 in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Sanford man died and two other people were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday on State Road 40 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. as the man traveled westbound in a van on SR-40, approaching Palmetto Pines Drive, troopers said. A pickup truck carrying two occupants — a 32-year-old Ormond Beach man driving it and a 45-year-old Orange City man in a passenger’s seat — was traveling eastbound on SR-40, also approaching the lesser roadway.

Troopers believe the Sanford man failed to maintain control of the van while negotiating a curve, entering the eastbound lane where the front of the van struck the front of the pickup truck.

According to a crash report, the Sanford man was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision caused the pickup truck to overturn onto its passenger side and collide with a traffic sign; the two people inside the truck were hospitalized with serious injuries, troopers said. SR-40 was shut down in the area, according to FHP, and had been reopened by Sunday afternoon.

The Sanford man was the only individual involved in the crash who was not wearing a seatbelt, the report states.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

