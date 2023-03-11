TRAFFIC ALERT: Florida Turnpike shut down in Osceola County after crash, FHP says

Florida Turnpike shut down in Osceola County after crash, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on the Florida Turnpike forced the closure of all northbound lanes near Kissimmee on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 242 at 1:03 p.m., records show.

The crash resulted in injuries and a total roadblock northbound, yet no further details were available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

