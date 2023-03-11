69º

Orlando woman hurt, 2-year-old dead after rear-end crash in Osceola County, FHP says

Crash occurred on Westside Boulevard at Funie Steed Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 2-year-boy died as a result of a rear-end crash early Saturday in Four Corners, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 12:26 a.m. on Westside Boulevard at Funie Steed Road, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the 2-year-old was a passenger in a van being driven north — approaching Funie Steed Road — by a 29-year-old Orlando woman.

Traveling in the outside lane of Westside Boulevard, the front of the van struck the rear of a passenger bus that was stopped ahead of it at the roadway’s four-way intersection with Funie Steed Road, troopers said.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to FHP. Troopers believe the child was in a forward-facing car seat, the report states.

The driver of the bus — which troopers said had no passengers on board at the time — was not injured and remained at the scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

