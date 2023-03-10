Video shows head-on crash in Orange County that injured 3

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Video shows a head-on crash in Orange County that injured three people on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 7:20 a.m. on County Road 435 (N Hiawassee Road) at Anoka Drive.

The footage shows a 2010 Infiniti sedan facing east at the intersection of CR-435 and Anoka Drive at a designated stop sign at the same time a 2013 Kia sedan was traveling south in the inside lane of CR-435. Troopers said as the Infiniti driver — a 51-year-old Orlando woman — tried to make a left turn, she entered the inside southbound lane of CR-435 directly in the path of the Kia.

The Kia, which was being driven by a 23-year-old Kissimmee man, collided head-on with the Infiniti, troopers said.

According to the FHP, the drivers of both cars and a 16-year-old girl in the Infiniti were transported to the hospital.

The woman and the girl in the Infiniti were both wearing seatbelts and suffered minor injuries while the Kissimmee man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered serious injuries, troopers said.

This crash remains under investigation.

