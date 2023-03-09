1 dead in fatal Osceola County crash

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 73-year-old woman died, and three others were sent to the hospital after a crash in Osceola County on Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP told News 6 that the crash happened around 8:41 p.m. at Narcoossee Road and Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud.

Troopers said a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was headed north on Narcoossee Road toward the intersection of Boggy Creek Road.

A 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan was headed south along Narcoossee Road, and when the Chevrolet turned left onto Boggy Creek Road, it entered into the direct path of the Volkswagen, troopers said.

As a result, the Chevrolet struck the left side of the Volkswagen, FHP announced.

Troopers reported that the driver of the Volkswagen — a 73-year-old man from Michigan — and two passengers in the Volkswagen were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts.

A woman in the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the hospital, FHP said.

A roadblock is currently up for the northbound and southbound lanes of Narcoossee Road along the eastbound lanes of Boggy Creek Road as troopers investigate the crash, FHP announced.

No additional information is available at this time.

