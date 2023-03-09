Officials investigate fatal Brightline train crash in Palm Beach County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Brightline train crash that left two dead last month, according to a release from NTSB officials.

The release shows that on Feb. 8 around 8 p.m., an SUV was headed south along Old Dixie Highway in Delray Beach before it turned right onto Lindell Boulevard.

As the SUV turned, it approached a railroad crossing with two tracks, NTSB stated.

The SUV drove past the crossing’s white stop line, instead stopping with its front tires on the near-side rail, according to NTSB.

Fatal Grade Crossing Crash between Sport Utility Vehicle and Intercity Passenger Train (National Transportation Safety Board)

Soon after, a northbound Florida East Coast Railway freight train approached the crossing, which prompted the crossing’s lights to flash and gates to come down, NTSB officials said.

Investigators said that the freight train was able to clear the crossing, but around 8:08 p.m., a Brightline intercity passenger train approached the crossing, heading south.

Upon learning of the vehicle on the tracks, the train crew blew their horn and set off the emergency brake, though the train still struck the stopped SUV, investigators added.

According to NTSB, both the driver and passenger in the SUV died from injuries suffered in the crash.

NTSB officials said they were still working to determine the probable cause, with an intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes in the future.

