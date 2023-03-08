3 injured in crash on I-4 in Orlando, police say

At least three people were injured in an Orlando crash on Interstate 4 Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers said the crash, which involved about six vehicles, occurred on I-4 west at Universal Boulevard.

Three people were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known, police said.

As of 5:30 p.m., only one lane of westbound traffic was open, police said in a tweet.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-4 Westbound at Universal is experiencing delays due to a crash. Avoid the area if you can. Use the Conroy exit or the Turnpike as alternates. We will let you know when the crash is cleared. pic.twitter.com/TGOVy2TdBZ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 8, 2023

