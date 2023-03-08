70º

3 injured in crash on I-4 in Orlando, police say

Wreck occurred on I-4 west at Universal Boulevard, according to officers

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

At least three people were injured in an Orlando crash on Interstate 4 Wednesday night, according to police. (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three people were injured in an Orlando crash causing delays on westbound Interstate 4 Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers said the crash, which involved about six vehicles, occurred on I-4 west at Universal Boulevard.

Three people were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known, police said.

As of 5:30 p.m., only one lane of westbound traffic was open, police said in a tweet.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

