All lanes blocked along SR-429 in Lake County due to ‘interagency coordination’

Closures announced along northbound SR-429 at Exit 44

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Through its FL511 service, FDOT said that the coordination was happening in Lake County on SR-429 North at Exit 44 (State Road 46). (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced lane closures along State Road 429 on Thursday evening due to an “interagency coordination.”

Through its FL511 service, FDOT said that the coordination was happening in Lake County on SR-429 North at Exit 44 (State Road 46).

According to FDOT, all lanes are blocked due to the coordination.

No additional details have been released. As of 6:40 p.m., lanes along the road were still closed.

