All lanes blocked along SR-429 in Lake County due to ‘interagency coordination’

Through its FL511 service, FDOT said that the coordination was happening in Lake County on SR-429 North at Exit 44 (State Road 46).

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced lane closures along State Road 429 on Thursday evening due to an “interagency coordination.”

Through its FL511 service, FDOT said that the coordination was happening in Lake County on SR-429 North at Exit 44 (State Road 46).

Interagency coordination in Lake County on SR-429 North, at Exit 44: SR-46. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 06:40 PM. https://t.co/9GGVteBi8N — FL511 Central (@fl511_central) March 9, 2023

According to FDOT, all lanes are blocked due to the coordination.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No additional details have been released. As of 6:40 p.m., lanes along the road were still closed.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: