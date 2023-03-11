Orlando man walking on road near theme park dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Orlando man died after being struck late Friday walking across Central Florida Parkway near SeaWorld Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:41 p.m. as an SUV traveled east on Central Florida Parkway, approaching International Drive in the outside left turn lane, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was walking in a southerly direction on Central Florida Parkway — not in a marked crosswalk — and entered the SUV’s direct path. The front of the SUV struck the man at this time, troopers said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report states. The SUV’s driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

