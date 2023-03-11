74º

Orlando man walking on road near theme park dies after being struck by SUV, troopers say

Crash occurred on Central Florida Parkway near SeaWorld Orlando, FHP says

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Orlando man died after being struck late Friday walking across Central Florida Parkway near SeaWorld Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 10:41 p.m. as an SUV traveled east on Central Florida Parkway, approaching International Drive in the outside left turn lane, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was walking in a southerly direction on Central Florida Parkway — not in a marked crosswalk — and entered the SUV’s direct path. The front of the SUV struck the man at this time, troopers said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report states. The SUV’s driver and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured in the crash and remained at the scene, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

