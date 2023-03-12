‘This activity is all gang related:’ 1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting in Brevard County, deputies say

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in unincorporated Melbourne Beach, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received 911 call around 6:30 p.m. about an individual who had been shot at Spessard Holland Park. A male victim was located who has transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to a news release, as deputies responded, they encountered a vehicle on the Melbourne Causeway with occupants that flagged them down. Deputies said they discovered a person in the vehicle who had been shot and was pronounced dead.

In a video posted to Facebook, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that a truck fled the scene and Palm Bay and Melbourne police were able to stop the vehicle. The occupants fled, but police were able to take two individuals into custody, Ivey said.

“From everything our investigation has show us so far, this activity is all gang related,” Sheriff Ivey said.

According to the release, agents from the homicide and crime scene units are in the process of interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is asked to call Agent Neil Lee of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit via the Communications Center at 321-952-6371 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

