‘Good luck, have fun:’ 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket to launch from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Relativity Space on Saturday afternoon will try again to launch its mostly 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The test mission, dubbed “Good luck, have fun,” will be the first-ever launch of a Terran 1, significant in itself as the largest 3D-printed object to attempt orbital flight.

Following a scrub on Wednesday, Relativity Space is targeting a launch window open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The two-stage, 85% 3D-printed rocket’s ultimate purpose is to contribute to the future of satellite constellation deployment and resupply by “providing the most agile and affordable launch service on the market,” with an advertised price tag of $12 million per dedicated mission as opposed to the more-than $60 million often spent for Falcon 9 flights, according to Relativity Space.

Relativity Space is using new cutting-edge technology to 3-D print rockets.

According to the 45th Weather Squadron, a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions is expected at launch time. Launch weather officers are keeping a close eye on a front moving through Florida, but they expect clouds to clear out during the window. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the chance of favorable weather increases to 95% as Space Launch Complex 16 is expected to be between systems.

Wednesday’s launch was scrubbed not due to weather, however, but because launch commit criteria limits were exceeded regarding propellant thermal conditions on the rocket’s second stage, Relativity Space said in a statement.

When using liquid natural gas, the methane needs time to get to the right concentration. This is why our next attempt will be a few days from now. More to come soon! — Relativity Space (@relativityspace) March 8, 2023

Saturday’s mission will be streamed live at the top of this story when coverage begins.

