3D-printed Relativity rocket set to make maiden launch from Florida coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – A rocket that is almost completely 3D-printed will make its first attempt to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Relativity will attempt the maiden launch of the Terran 1 rocket from Space Launch Complex 16 on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The two-stage rocket is nicknamed “Good Luck, Have Fun.”

Terran 1 is 85% 3D-printed, with 3D-printed engines that use liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas. It’s the largest 3D-printed object to exist and attempt an orbital flight.

If successful, Relativity will utilize the Terran 1 rocket for satellite deployment.

Forecasters with Space Launch Delta said there is a 90% chance of good weather for launch.

It’s the second planned launch on the Space Coast this week. SpaceX plans to launch a satellite mission for OneWeb on Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

