Plane crashes during emergency landing in Volusia County; pilot uninjured, sheriff’s office says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot is OK after a small plane he tried to land in a field Sunday morning crashed near Chuck Lennon Park, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

A tweet from the sheriff’s office described some circumstances of the crash, such as how it occurred around 9:20 a.m., the pilot was making an emergency landing after reporting engine failure and how a wheel was lost during the landing attempt.

The pilot was the only occupant of the plane and was not injured in the crash, the tweet states.

