Pilot of small plane that crashed in Volusia County dies

Vincent Grasso, 78, passed away

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Volusia County Sheriff's Office (WKMG 2021)

OAK HILL, Fla. – The pilot of a small, home-built airplane that crashed in Oak Hill two weeks ago has died.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Vincent Grasso, 78, on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Grasso, of Palm Bay, was piloting the small plane on Jan. 31 when it crashed into a tree in a wooded area off Maytown Road.

Grasso was the only occupant on the plane. He was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

The plane was described as an ultralight.

Detectives and the Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate the crash.

