Cows inspect plane after crash into Florida pasture

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It was not just an udder day when a plane crashed Wednesday in a Clay County cow pasture, according to News 6 partner News4JAX.

News4JAX learned of the plane crash, which happened off County Road 214 between Keystone Heights and Melrose, shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Fortunately, the pilot, David Lahman, was not injured.

Lahman, a pilot of more than 60 years, told News4JAX that he was taking a small aircraft from Port St. Lucie to an airfield in Raleigh, North Carolina, and his intention was to stop in the Clay County area to refuel, but a GPS error put him away from the actual airstrip. As he went to put the plane down in a pasture, he said, the livestock rushed out in front of the plane, and in order to avoid them, the plane ended up flipping onto its roof.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

A plane went down Wednesday in a Clay County cow pasture. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

