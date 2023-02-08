Small plane catches fire at DeLand airport before take off, officials say

DELAND, Fla. – A small plane caught fire Tuesday at DeLand Municipal Airport, according to fire officials.

The Deland Fire Department said units responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. and were able to quickly put out the fire.

Airport staff told responders the plane was lined up for departure when the fire occurred, according to a tweet.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire has not been released.

[TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes to Florida’s concealed carry laws clears 1st hurdle in Tallahassee | Daytona Beach Shores motel torn down after hurricanes Ian, Nicole | Become a News 6 Insider]

SMALL PLANE FIRE: Our units responded to the DeLand Airport after a small aircraft caught fire Tuesday evening around 4:30 p.m. Staff at the airport report the small plane was lined up for departure when the incident happened. Crews quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/VPXshwZYsQ — DeLand Fire Department (@DeLandFire) February 8, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: