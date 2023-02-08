78º

Small plane catches fire at DeLand airport before take off, officials say

No one was hurt, DeLand fire officials say

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Small plane catches fire in DeLand, officials say (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELAND, Fla. – A small plane caught fire Tuesday at DeLand Municipal Airport, according to fire officials.

The Deland Fire Department said units responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. and were able to quickly put out the fire.

Airport staff told responders the plane was lined up for departure when the fire occurred, according to a tweet.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire has not been released.

