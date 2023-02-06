Cat dies in DeLand mobile home fire caused by arsonist, officials say

Firefighters said they responded to flames at a single-wide mobile home, located at 144 Carrol Ave. on Sunday.

DELAND, Fla. – A cat died Sunday in a DeLand mobile home fire that officials believe was intentionally set, according to an incident report.

Crews said they responded to flames around 3:30 p.m. at a single-wide mobile home, located at 144 Carrol Ave. The report shows officials saw smoke and flames coming from the trailer’s windows.

The fire damage was contained to the kitchen, however, the entire structure sustained smoke damage, the department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, but a cat was found dead inside the trailer. The fire marshal said foul play was suspected, adding that he believed the fire was intentionally set.

Police spoke with the on-site property manager after the fire was extinguished, who told them the mobile home tenant who lived in the unit that caught fire was being evicted from the trailer park, according to the report.

The manager then told officers that two unknown men were spotted driving by the property throughout the day of the fire in a white Toyota Corolla with a CJ5723 Florida tag, the report continues.

Video from a resident across the street who had a camera pointed at the burnt trailer shows two vehicles—a Honda Fit and a Mercury Grand Marquis, both silver—pull up to the mobile home. A man is then seen entering the trailer and coming out minutes later before smoke starts pouring out.

The fire is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

