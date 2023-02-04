Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say

Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the 6600 block of Haven Avenue in Port St. John for a home fire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.

According to a social media post by Brevard County Fire Rescue, responding crews located a single family residential home with heavy smoke showing from the residence.

Crews made entry, located the fire and conducted a rapid search to confirm the home was clear of any people, the post said.

No injuries were reported.

