Brevard County woman claims $2M Powerball prize

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County woman is cashing in big as she claimed a $2 million Powerball prize from a September drawing, Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Chuwee Gaiwan, the winning recipient, had all five matching numbers on her ticket in the drawing Sept. 28, 2022, but did not match the Powerball number. Florida Lottery did not specify whether Gaiwan took the lump sum or annual payment option.

Gaiwan had purchased the winning ticket at Circle K in Palm Bay, located at 4950 Babcock Street Northeast, which will receive a $5,000 commission for the sale.

The Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed, now estimated to be $700 million.

You can watch the next drawing live Saturday on News 6 before News 6 at 11 p.m.

