73º

LIVE

Local News

Another chance to win: Powerball jackpot climbs to $700M

Next drawing on Saturday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Powerball, Florida
The Powerball jackpot is on the way up again after no one matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday night’s $653 million drawing. Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday: 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and the Powerball 9.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot is on the way up again after no one matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday night’s $653 million drawing.

Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday: 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and the Powerball 9.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early morning rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center | Florida 16-year-old student’s life changed by mystery illness; family seeks help | Become a News 6 Insider]

Saturday night’s top prize is up to $700 million.

You can watch the drawing before News 6 at 11 p.m. or on ClickOrlando.com.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email