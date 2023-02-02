Another chance to win: Powerball jackpot climbs to $700M

The Powerball jackpot is on the way up again after no one matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday night’s $653 million drawing. Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday: 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and the Powerball 9.

Saturday night’s top prize is up to $700 million.

You can watch the drawing before News 6 at 11 p.m. or on ClickOrlando.com.

