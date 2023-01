ORLANDO, Fla. – The Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s $502 million drawing.

There is a chance you have won a smaller prize, so here are the numbers: 12, 31, 47, 58, 60 and the Powerball is 23.

The top prize for Wednesday night is up to $526 million.

You can watch the drawing before News 6 at 11 p.m. or on ClickOrlando.com.

