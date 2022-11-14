Orlando woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman won a $1 million Powerball prize from a July drawing, according to lottery officials.

Irma Breek bought the winning Quick Pick ticket at Publix in Baldwin Park.

Lottery officials said Breek’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Monday, Nov. 14, at 10:50 p.m. with an estimated $59 million jackpot.

