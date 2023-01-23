Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot up to $502 million for Monday drawing

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

ORLANDO, Fla. – After one lucky person brought home $1.35 billion playing Mega Millions, you could have the chance to win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot is up to $502 million after no one bought the winning ticket Saturday night.

The jackpot prize will have an option for winners to receive a cash value of $271 million.

The prize is still a far cry from the last jackpot, which peaked at $2 billion in November.

