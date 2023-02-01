Officials break ground on new Brevard County middle school

According to the district, the school will include a 138,000 square-foot facility and be able to accommodate around 1,000 students. The beginning of construction also comes more than 15 years after an unsuccessful petition by parents to build a middle school in Viera.

VIERA, Fla. – District leaders with Brevard Public School broke ground Wednesday on a long-awaited middle school in Viera.

The school, which hasn’t been named, will be built along Stadium Parkway next to Viera High School.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“We are going to be building some really awesome facilities here. State of the art,” Assistant Superintendent of Facilities Sue Hann said.

According to the district, the school will include a 138,000 square-foot facility and be able to accommodate around 1,000 students.

The beginning of construction also comes more than 15 years after an unsuccessful petition by parents to build a middle school in Viera.

After years of delays, the school board approved the $52 million project, which will be primarily funded through educational impact fees.

Watch News 6+ plus in the player below for live news and original programming:

“I saw the need for a middle school here as many of the parents complained that they had their sons or daughters that were traveling over two causeways to have their student go to a middle school over there,” School Board Chair Matt Susin said.

The middle school campus will have a main building, secondary classroom building, and a gymnasium.

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by August 2024.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: