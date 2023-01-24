Brevard Public Schools to pick next superintendent in May

Superintendent Mark Mullins agreed to step down as head of Brevard Public Schools during a contentious meeting of the new Brevard County School Board. (File)

VIERA, Fla. – Brevard County’s school board is within a few months of selecting its next superintendent.

The Florida School Boards Association drafted a timeline that reads the district will pick Dr. Mark Mullins’ permanent successor on May 2.

The school board picked Dr. Robert Schiller as the interim superintendent as the district reached a separation agreement last month with Dr. Mullins.

A majority of board members, not including Jennifer Jenkins, wanted Mullins out after disagreeing with the previous school board’s COVID-19 policies.

Jenkins criticized the cost of replacing Dr. Mullins during a board workshop Tuesday at district headquarters.

“We’ve paid almost a quarter million dollars to fire an excellent superintendent, almost a quarter million dollars to hire an interim superintendent, $50,000 to hire our search team to look for a permanent superintendent,” Jenkins said.

The FSBA timeline also shows plans to let the public influence the selection.

A draft includes a survey the district will open online starting Monday.

It asks for parents, students and BPS employees what they think are the most important qualities the next superintendent should have.

Dr. Schiller said he will work with board members throughout the process before he leaves.

“I want to be able to help this board so that the new superintendent does need to walk into a situation where she or he has to deal with gnarly, naughty probing issues,” Schiller said.

The FSBA timeline reads the application window will open Feb. 24 with finalists for superintendent to be selected April 18.

