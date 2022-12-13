Brevard Public Schools narrows interim superintendent search to 3 candidates

VIERA, Fla. – During a Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Brevard County school board narrowed a list of 12 submissions to become the district’s interim superintendent to Mark Rendell, James Larsen and Robert Shiller.

According to their resumes, Rendell is the principal of Cocoa Beach Junior/Senior High school and used to be superintendent in Indian River County, while Larsen works in the Orange County schools administrative offices and Shiller has interim leadership experience in California, Maryland and Virginia.

Board member Megan Wright asked for an opportunity to interview the top three before making a decision and other board members agreed.

“We’re the 49th largest school district in the United States of America and I don’t think we hire someone to run it based off of simply a resume so I think it’s our due diligence to invite them here or via Zoom,” Jennifer Jenkins said.

A district spokesperson said members will attempt to book those interviews this Thursday or Friday and potentially vote for a winner Tuesday next week.

“I think this is really important,” Katye Campbell said. “It gives our community some time to give their input as well.”

The board’s choice will officially be named to the office on New Year’s Day, the day after Dr. Mark Mullins formally resigns.

The outgoing superintendent agreed to the terms of a separation agreement with the district last week.

“I’m confident that leadership will continue to do the right thing for kids and take the district to great heights,” Mullins said following last week’s meeting.

Parents can share their opinion on the search for the interim superintendent during public comment Tuesday night.

