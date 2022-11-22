Brevard superintendent agrees to step down in 1st meeting of new school board

Superintendent Mark Mullins on Tuesday agreed to step down as head of Brevard Public Schools during a contentious meeting of the new Brevard County School Board.

Mullins agreed to enter into separation negotiations with the School Board Chair Matt Susin, who was elected in a 3-2 vote with the backing of new Board members Megan Wright and Gene Trent, after Wright, Trent and Susin said they supported new leadership for the school district.

Susin said Board members will have an opportunity to review any separation agreement before Mullins’ exit is finalized.

Mullins said in a statement after the meeting: “I am proud of the contribution I have made to our kids and families over nearly 30 years of service (with BPS), and I admire and respect the thousands of Brevard Public Schools employees who go to work each day with the mission of serving our students with excellence as the standard.

“Their dedication is a reason Brevard Public Schools is one of the highest performing school districts in the state. Although the majority of this board desires to go in a different leadership direction, I will always be a fan of Team BPS.”

