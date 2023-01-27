First meeting of Brevard schools discipline committee reviews policy, proposes changes

VIERA, Fla. – The interim superintendent, the Brevard County’s teachers union and school principals made up the first meeting of the district’s new committee on student discipline.

Brevard Federation of Teachers President Anthony Colucci proposed stronger consequences for physical aggression.

Brevard Public Schools already has a zero-tolerance policy for violence, but the teachers union said some serious offenses are receiving minor consequences.

“We want our staff safe,” Colucci said. “We want to come to work and be able to function. I think it breaks all of our hearts to know this is not best for our students.”

The union also laid out a plan to help enforce the district’s cell phone policy.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Robert Schiller told the committee that all proposals, like taking away students’ phones if used when not allowed in class, would need school board approval.

Board members Gene Trent and Megan Wright watched the committee debate.

Wright said she was encouraged.

“To sit and spectate, it just shows that there’s a lot of people that are dedicated to getting this to the finish line,” Wright said. “So I think as we can bring it to light, then we can start working toward solutions.”

The committee plans to meet every two weeks with the group scheduling it’s next meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 8.

