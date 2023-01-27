Brevard Sheriff’s Office ID’d man shot, killed as deputies served narcotics warrant

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was shot and killed by the county’s SWAT Team as they served a narcotics warrant on Wednesday.

Investigators announced Thursday that 59-year-old Kenneth Lassiter of Melbourne Beach was shot and killed inside a home on Beverly Court.

59-year-old Kenneth Lassiter (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that as the SWAT team entered the home and announced their presence, Lassiter entered a hallway of the home and fired a shotgun.

Investigators said the SWAT team returned fire, killing Lassiter.

According to a news release, following the exchange of gunfire, the SWAT team continued their search of the home and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office. No information was provided as to the extent of her injuries.

Investigators said narcotics, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, were found in the home.

Robert Kershaw, who lives next door to the home, told News 6 about the experience.

“The police said that he came out with a shotgun and fired at them,” Kershaw said. “I don’t want anybody to die, but you know, you take that risk.”

Kershaw added that people had reported suspicious activity at the house before the shooting ever happened.

“Drug traffic is incredible here,” Kershaw said. “All hours, day and night, they even come in by boat.”

The deputies involved in the shooting are now on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which is standard practice. No members of law enforcement were injured in the incident, the sheriff said.

