63º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Custodian threatens to cut Brevard County student ‘into pieces’ with razor, deputies say

James Baillargeon, 26, faces several charges

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Brevard County, Crime
James Baillargeon (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A custodian with Brevard County Schools was arrested Friday after threatening to cut a 14-year-old student “into pieces” with a razor scraper, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Baillargeon, 26, is a custodian for Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Cocoa and faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

[TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News 6 releases new app | Brevard County teacher arrested after trying to lure child for sex, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a probable cause affidavit, Baillargeon was cleaning a bathroom Thursday when students were making comments about him.

The custodian told deputies he felt disrespected by the students and took the razor scraper out from his pocket, telling one student he was “from the hood” and needed to be respected, the affidavit shows.

The student said Baillargeon also threatened to cut him “into pieces,” the affidavit said.

According to deputies, the student reported the incident to a teacher, who then told school administrators.

The affidavit said other students reported the custodian made comments that he needed to be respected and that he held the razor scraper in a threatening manner.

Baillargeon faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse without great bodily harm and exhibiting a weapon on school property.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email