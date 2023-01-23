Custodian threatens to cut Brevard County student ‘into pieces’ with razor, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A custodian with Brevard County Schools was arrested Friday after threatening to cut a 14-year-old student “into pieces” with a razor scraper, according to the sheriff’s office.

James Baillargeon, 26, is a custodian for Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School in Cocoa and faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Baillargeon was cleaning a bathroom Thursday when students were making comments about him.

The custodian told deputies he felt disrespected by the students and took the razor scraper out from his pocket, telling one student he was “from the hood” and needed to be respected, the affidavit shows.

The student said Baillargeon also threatened to cut him “into pieces,” the affidavit said.

According to deputies, the student reported the incident to a teacher, who then told school administrators.

The affidavit said other students reported the custodian made comments that he needed to be respected and that he held the razor scraper in a threatening manner.

Baillargeon faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse without great bodily harm and exhibiting a weapon on school property.

