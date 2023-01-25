1 killed, 1 injured in exchange of gunfire with Brevard County deputies, sheriff says

A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were both shot on Wednesday when deputies tried to execute a search warrant for drugs, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after they were both shot on Wednesday when deputies tried to execute a search warrant for drugs, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Sheriff Ivey said the search warrant was “specific for fentanyl and meth,” during a press conference near the scene.

Ivey said the SWAT team was used to execute the warrant at the Melbourne Beach residence and they were able to make immediate contact with one individual at the home who came out and is talking with deputies on the scene.

SWAT members tried to unsuccessfully to get two other people – a man and a woman – to exit the house, according to Ivey. The man stepped into the hallway of the home holding shotgun, pointed at deputies and fired, Ivey said.

“Our team returned fire, did a tactical retreat so that we could set up and stage again, and we worked to get the two individuals out of the house,” Ivey said.

According to Ivey, the man was shot and killed during the exchange of gunfire.

The woman was shot and was transported to a local hospital, but deputies did not have an update on the extent of her injuries.

Sheriff Ivey said law enforcement is still investigating at the scene.

When asked about the home, Ivey said, “We’ve had a number of complaints from the neighbors, from the community about traffic and things of that nature.”

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

