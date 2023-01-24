Just keep swimming: Brevard Zoo celebrates 200th sea turtle release

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla – Hope springs eternal at the Brevard Zoo.

Team members at the zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center are getting ready to release Hope, a sub-adult green sea turtle, back into the ocean off Cocoa Beach this week, marking its 200th release to date.

Volunteers with Coastal Connections, a nonprofit devoted to protect sea turtles and their habitats, found Hope stranded in Indian River County and brought her to the Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center on Nov. 19.

The team thoroughly examined Hope before treating her for inflammation found in her digestive tract. This caused Hope to be extremely “buoyant,” meaning that she was unable to dive. This could be life-threatening as sea turtles typically dive to avoid boats, predators and other hazards they may come across.

Now that Hope’s time at the healing center has come to an end, team members will remember her as the “sassy sub-adult with a great fight or flight instinct.”

The healing center said it plans on releasing Hope at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach. This event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear blue or green.

Hope will be the 200th sea turtle the zoo has released.

Last month, the zoo also released two green sea turtles, LJ and Grindylow, after nursing them back to health.

